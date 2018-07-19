Imran Khan assures ECP of not using offensive language during electioneering

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Thursday assured Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in writing of not using offensive language during election campaigns.

A four-member commission headed by Sindh’s Abdul Ghafoor Somro conducted hearing on the notice. Khan did not appear before ECP however; his counsel Babar Awan attended the hearing.

The commission inquired about PTI chief’s inappropriate remarks about a particular party.

In response, Babar Awan played the video of former National Assembly (NA) speaker Ayaz Sadiq uttering indecent words.

“Respond to questions asked from you. Others with similar behavior will also be issued notices. When big leaders use such kind of language, a bad image is transferred to the world,” said ECP.

Babar Awan told the commission that words like ‘Taliban Khan’ and ‘Yahoodi’ are being used for Imran Khan.

Punjab member Altaf Ibrahim said, “Who are saying these words? Those people who are consider themselves close to the religion? More notices will also be issued.”

“Donkey is an unusual word. A teacher also says it,” argued Awan. “The case with the teacher is different in kind,” said the commission.

ECP while barring Khan from using offensive language adjourned the hearing of the notice until after elections. The notice was taken in light of media reports, according to which, Imran referred to those welcoming Nawaz Sharif as “donkeys”.

A plea seeking disqualification of Imran Khan has also been filed with the Islamabad High Court.

The petitioner, Advocate Khalid Mehmood argued that the PTI chairman referred to the citizens of Narowal as “donkeys”, thereby insulting the voters, citizens and the Constitution of Pakistan.

He stated that Imran Khan clinged to intemperate remarks in his speeches, adding that he should be disqualified under articles 62 and 63 of the constitution.

Mehmood, while seeking ban on live speeches by Imran, cited the election commission, Pemra and the PTI chief as respondents in the petition.

