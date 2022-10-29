Imran Khan asks CJP to protect fundamental rights

On day two of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s “Haqeeqi Azadi March” former Prime Minister and PTI supremo Imran Khan on Saturday asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial to protect the fundamental rights and also to take action against the “custodial torture” of PTI leader Azam Swati.

“You should know why I am on the streets at the age of 70. The only reason I am marching is because you are like my children and I want you to be educated and know what real freedom is,” said Imran while addressing the long march participants at Shahdara, Lahore.

He said that when he condemned the torture of Shahbaz Gill, a case was filed against him, adding that he had opposed torture during detention. If action had been taken then, Azam Swati would not have been so cruel that he would have been forced to think of suicide.

“Chief justice sahib, it is your job to protect fundamental rights. The nation is looking towards you. Action is taken against custodial torture across the world — who will protect our fundamental rights if not you chief justice sahib?” he said.

Imran Khan continued: “Today, chief justice, I am asking you to take action and listen to Azam Swati’s appeal. Show that we are a society of humans and not animals. There is justice in human society … It is our right that we are given justice.”

A day earlier, former prime minister Imran Khan said that the government is surviving due to the support of the establishment.

Speaking exclusively to a news channel, he said that the government of thieves and the rulers are facing corruption cases, while it has also failed in stabilizing the country’s economy nor it [government] could solve governance issues.

“We do not want interference from anywhere,” he said adding that our goal is only elections. Imran Khan went on to say that the rulers want to engage us in backdoor dialogues and bow down before the US.

The PTI chairman also maintained that his party doesn’t want anyone’s help, adding that he brought a neutral umpire in the 200-year history of cricket.

He said, “I tried to introduce Electronic Voting Machines for clean and transparent elections but the incumbent rulers did not allow let these reforms pass.

“Our only demand is that only free, fair and transparent elections should be held in the country and the decision taken by the people will be accepted by everyone.”