Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry’s court to apologize

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Friday appeared before the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry to apologize for his remarks.

However, Imran Khan was apprised that Judge Zeba was on leave and not present at the time.

At this, Imran Khan told the court reader to inform the lady judge about his visit. “I have come to apologize to judicial magistrate Zeba Chaudhry,” Imran Khan told the court reader. He also asked the reader to stay witness for his appearance in Chaudhry’s court to offer an apology, as the judge herself was on leave.

"میڈم زیبا کو بتانا کہ عمران خان آیا تھا ، معذرت کرنے ان الفاظ پر اگر انکی دل آزاری ہوئی ہے تو" ۔ عمران خان کی گفتگو

pic.twitter.com/LQRsKzGVTR — PTI (@PTIofficial) September 30, 2022

Upon Imran Khan’s arrival, the police closed the door of Judge Zeba Chaudhry’s courtroom.

Last month, Imran Khan was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) for his comments at his Islamabad rally.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC), however, ordered the quashing of terrorism sections against the PTI Chairman in the terrorism case on September 19.

ATC transfers Imran’s terror case to session court

Imran Khan is also facing a contempt case in the IHC for his remarks about the lady judge. The verdict has not yet been announced in the case, but the former premier tendered an unconditional apology before the IHC on September 22.

His apology had come on the day the IHC was expected to formally charge Imran Khan as it had decided to on September 8 after finding his response “unsatisfactory”.

In his apology, Khan had said that he was ready to apologize to the lady judge.

“The court thinks that I have crossed a line. My intention was not to threaten the female judge. If the court says so, I am ready to personally go to the judge and apologise,” he had said.