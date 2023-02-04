Imran Khan announces ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ across Pakistan as political turmoil deepens

ISLAMABAD – In another open show of defiance, former Pakistani prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf chief Imran Khan announced ‘Jail Bharo’ movement amid a crackdown on his party members and allies.

Addressing his party supporters from his Lahore residence, the PTI chief slammed his rivals and announced a national voluntary arrest and Jail Bharo movement. Khan said his move aimed at fulfilling the wish of ruling alliance members, who according to him mulled sending him and his allies behind bars.

The firebrand politician asked his supporters to wait for his final call to launch the Jail Bharo movement.

PTI chief, in his address, lamented skyrocketing inflation in cash strapped country which is facing local currency devaluation, depleting foreign exchange reserves, and other economic woes.

Khan also slammed the ruling alliance, accusing them of unprecedented inflation and planning to escape amid the political quagmire. Continuing his rhetoric, the PTI chief said that the criminals were brought back under a conspiracy.

He mentioned that these people [PDM leaders] are asking overseas Pakistan to send money while having piles of ill-gotten wealth in foreign accounts.

PTI chairman mentioned his plans to storm the capital but said that he changed the plan at the last minute to avert clashes.