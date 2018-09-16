Imran khan and challenges

Imran Khan has awakened the dead hopes of poor and sick Pakistani people. His speech claimed that Khan’s government would eradicate the ills and enforce transparency, accountability, robust foreign policy and cordial relations with neighbouring countries. No doubt, his ideas have won the hearts of millions.

But, it is likely very much difficult for IK to complete his promises under Pakistan’s worst institutions in a short spine of time. He further claimed that the regime would steam thick unemployment ratio through Chinese examples. It is really hard nut to crack in a short time as IK concludes. It will initially take punitive acts to build dynamic, robust, de-politicised and accountable state institutions. After such reforms, the country could be able to work for all bovementioned claims, as how the North America, Europe and China achieved desired goals in only 2 to 3 decades.

WAJAHAT ABRO.

Shikarpur Sindh.

