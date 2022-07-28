Imran Khan agrees to sign Charter of Economy

Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan has agreed to sign the Charter of Economy to be prepared by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

A delegation of the RCCI, headed by the RCCI President Nadeem Rauf, called on Chairman PTI Imran Khan at his residence on Wednesday regarding their campaign for the Charter of Economy.

Dear members AOA, today we had a meeting with Former PM Imran Khan in line with our campaign for Charter of Economy.President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi had played an important role for this meeting. @PTIofficial @ImranKhanPTI #CharterOfEconomy #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/Iao63VRQf7 — RCCI (@RcciOfficial) July 27, 2022

Following the meeting, Imran Khan agreed to sign the charter prepared by the RCCI in “the interest of the country”.

RCCI said that Imran Khan also agreed to push the ring road project along with industrial zones and start Lai Express by the government of Punjab.