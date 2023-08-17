LAHORE – After massive backlash by public on social media, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has rectified its mistake of omitting 1992 World Cup-winning captain from a legacy video released on the eve of the Independence Day.

The PCB has shared a new video along with a clarification on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. It said some “important clips” were missing from the video as they were abridged due to its length.

“The PCB has launched a promotional campaign leading up to the CWC 2023. One of the videos was uploaded on 14th August 2023. Due to its length, the video was abridged and some important clips were missing. This has been rectified in the complete version of the video,” the board’s statement reads.

The latest video features a couple of moments of Imran Khan celebrating the 1992 World Cup victory in Melbourne stadium.

A day earlier, legendary pacer Wasim Akram also slammed the PCB for not featuring "the great Imran Khan" in the video.

“After long flights and hours of transit before reaching Sri Lanka, I got the shock of my life when I watched PCB’s short clip on the history of Pakistan cricket minus the great Imran Khan… political differences apart but Imran Khan is an icon of world cricket and developed Pakistan into a strong unit in his time and gave us a pathway,” Akram’s message read.

He also demanded the PCB to “delete the video and apologise”.