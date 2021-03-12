Imran: Keeping all options, including fresh polls, in mind

I am not among those who flee the battleground

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that neither he accepted pressure in the past nor he would come under any pressure in future, all options including fresh elections have in mind.

A meeting of the PTI’s Core Committee was held in Islamabad with Prime Minister Imran Khan in chair.

Matters relating to country’s political and economic situation came under discussion during the meeting.

The strategy for the election of the Senate chairman was also reviewed in the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and party leaders from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal ministers and other party leaders attended the meeting.

Imran Khan directed the government leaders to remain active in view of the current political situation in the country.

According to sources, consultations were also held on the government’s strategy in view of the long march of the opposition during the meeting.

Performance of federal and provincial governments was reviewed in the meeting.

The committee expressed reservation over governance at the federal and provincial levels and considered various proposals to improve the performance.

Imran Khan warned Opposition parties that he was not among those who “would leave the battleground” as the Pakistan Democratic Movement amasses support for its intended long march later this month.

“The objective of PDM’s long march is not to provide any relief to the masses but to seek an NRO,” said the premier. “Neither did I ever respond to pressure before nor will I respond to it now.”

Imran Khan stressed that the PTI had gotten elected to power to “change the system” hence compromising with those who had looted the country was out of the question.

“We have to keep all options in mind, including the possibility of fresh elections,” said the prime minister. “We have the support of the masses, hence will not back down on any forum.”

Speaking about his government’s efforts to stabilise the economy, the premier said he had, through tremendous difficulty and hard work, steered the country out of the economic crisis that it was facing.

Sources revealed that the prime minister reviewed the performances of the federal and provincial governments during the party’s core committee meeting.

Meanwhile, addressing a luncheon held in honour of the senators of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and allied parties, Imran Khan said that in the last two and a half years, the PTI government faced difficulty in passing legislations due to lack of majority in Parliament.

He expressed hope that after gaining majority in Senate, legislation would be easier for the government.

He said that changing the old system was impossible without the right legislation. He said that in the next two years, all his efforts would be on passing legislations of public interest.

Imran Khan said that he is aware of the issues faced by the public, including inflation, and his priority is to provide relief to them.

He said that we must put the economy back on track, temporary reliefs are of no use if the economy is not structured properly. “We want to give the country a system that is lasting and effective,” he said.

It takes time to get rid of the old system and bring in a new one. “I am aware of the concerns of the allies and will not disappoint them,” he added.

The Prime Minister disclosed that his senators are still being approached for the Senate elections and vowed to make the system transparent so that there is no room for corruption. “Inshallah we will succeed in the upper house”, he said.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan emphasized on the method of voting in the Senate elections.

He hosted the luncheon as the government plans to get Sadiq Sanjrani elected as the Senate chairman.