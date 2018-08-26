Imran Ismail to take oath as Sindh governor tomorrow

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail to take oath as governor of Sindh on Monday.

According to details, President Mamnoon Hussain has given his approval regarding Ismail’s appointment over Prime Minister Imran Khan’s advice.

A notification has also been issued by cabinet division in this regard.

Earlier, Imran Ismail called on PPP-led Sindh govt to award powers to Karachi Mayor while urging Bilawal at the same time to work with federation for uplift of Sindh.

Ismail called for much needed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-liked reforms and depoliticization of Sindh Police.—INP

