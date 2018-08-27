Imran Ismail to take oath as governor today

Staff Reporter

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail will take oath of his office in Karachi on Monday. His notification has already been issued. The commission of his appointment was issued by the Cabinet Division in Islamabad. It said,

“The president, in exercise of the powers conferred upon him by Article 101 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, is pleased to appoint Mr Imran Ismail as governor of the province of Sindh on the advice of the prime minister.

Mr Ismail will be the 29th governor of the province since 1947. He was born on Jan 1, 1966 in Karachi and is a businessman-turned-politician. He is also one of the founding members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf party.

Mr Ismail was elected as a member of the provincial assembly from PS-111 Karachi (South-V) in this year's general election and took the oath as an MPA on Aug 13. According to Article 103 of the Constitution, his provincial assembly seat shall become vacant the day he becomes the governor.

