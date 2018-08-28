Imran Ismail takes oath as Sindh Gov

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Ismail was sworn in as the 33rd governor of Sindh on Monday.

Chief Justice of Sindh High Court administered the oath at Governor House, Karachi.

The ceremony was attended by the provincial cabinet, members of provincial and natonal assemblies and other notables.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Imran Ismail as the next Sindh governor after Muhammad Zubair stepped down from the post following PTI’s victory in general elections.

PTI formally announced the chairman’s approval of Ismail’s nomination as governor on August 11.

Born on January 1, 1966 in Karachi, Ismail is a businessman-turned-politician, and is one of the founding members of the ruling PTI.

He was elected as a member of the provincial assembly from PS-111 Karachi (South-V) in general elections. However, according to Article 103 of the Constitution, his provincial assembly seat shall become vacant the day he becomes the governor.

Share on: WhatsApp