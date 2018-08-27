Imran Ismail sworn in as Governor Sindh

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail was on Monday sworn in as the 33rd Governor of Sindh.

Chief Justice Sindh High Court Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh administered the oath at a ceremony held at the Governor House.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, provincial ministers, foreign envoys and other notables attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Imran Ismail was born on January 1, 1966, in Karachi and is a businessman-turned-politician. He is also one of the founding members of the PTI. He was elected as a member of the provincial assembly from PS-111 Karachi (South-V) in general elections, which has now become vacant.

