Imran Ismail quits PTI as exodus picks up pace

KARACHI – Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh leader Imran Ismail followed list of leaders as he announced on Saturday that he is quitting politics and resigned from party positions.

Sharing his views, Ismail, a close of Imran Khan, said he appeared in his last political presser, lamenting May 9 mayhem, and announced to step down from his post and core committee.

Ismail said he enjoyed very good relations with Imran Khan, saying he was among the four founding members of the party. He also mentioned being in condition where he cannot continue politics.

The mass exodus of the former ruling party started when the government launched a crackdown against the party following the attacks on the civil and military installations.

This is a developing story and will be updated later…