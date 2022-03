Sindh Governor Imran Ismail called on Abdul Aleem Khan in Lahore and asked him to call on Prime Minister Imran Khan. Talking to the media after his meeting, Imran Ismail said Aleem has expressed his reservations to him and he will put them before the PM. He also said that Aleem is still a ‘soldier’ of PM Imran Khan.

Earlier Prime Minister Imran Khan tasked Governor Sindh Imran Ismail to contact estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen and former Punjab minister Aleem Khan.