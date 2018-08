Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Ismail has been appointed 33rd Governor of Sindh.

Imran Ismail will take oath as 33rd Sindh Governor on August 27. Chief Justice Sindh High Court will administer the oath.

notification has been issued for the appointment of Imran Ismail as Sindh Governor.—INP

