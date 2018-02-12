Imran invites Nisar to join PTI fold

Observer Report

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan on Sunday invited former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan to join his party’s fold.

In his informal conversation with newsmen here, Khan said it would be better if Nisar joins Tehreek-e-Insaf, promising his support to the former interior minister even he chooses to contest the next election as an independent candidate.

“At times, one has to have a bigger heart in politics,” he said. The PTI chairman once again rejected the possibility of an alliance with Pakistan Peoples Party. “Alliance with Bilawal means an alliance with Zardari, which is impossible.”He also hailed his party’s decision to not quit the assemblies, adding that they have finalised names of six candidates for Senate elections.