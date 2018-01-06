Imran instead of serving people looking for foreign support, invisible fortune teller & umpire to become PM: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD :Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Ms Marriyum Aurangzeb responding to the press conference by Imran Khan on Friday said instead of serving people he was looking for foreign support, invisible fortune teller and the umpire to become prime minister. She said Imran addressed today’s press conference on the signal of an anonymous fortune teller and it had become evident that he was obstructing progress of the country at the behest of somebody else. She said Imran was a mentally deranged person and was acting as a puppet of an unknown clairvoyant. Marriyum said Imran was and had been a puppet and he was playing the same role for the overseas Pakistanis. The minister said Imran was standing with Pervez Musharraf when he was selling the Pakistani citizens to the US for dollars. She said he needed to explain why he endorsed Musharraf’s policy on 9/11 and why he was so much concerned about US than Pakistan? The MOS said the prime minister of the country was elected by the people through their votes, but Imran was looking for props to catapult him to that position. Marriyum said the people of Pakistan were sovereign and independent and they would not use their right of franchise on the urging of a foreign country. She said Imran could not become prime minister as people of Pakistan did not vote for him. Marriyum said the state institutions were shouldering their responsibilities dedicatedly but the Ehtsab Commission in KPK was locked. The minister remarked that the people of Pakistan thrice elected Muhammad Nawaz Sharif as prime minister because of the selfless services he rendered for them, therefore, Imran should face the people first before pointing an accusing finger at him.

Orignally published by APP