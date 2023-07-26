The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday postponed the indictment of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in a contempt case filed against him till August 2.

Yesterday, the ECP ordered the federal capital police to arrest Khan and present him before the commission in the contempt case, wherein he allegedly used “intemperate” language for the electoral body and the chief election commissioner.

The PTI chairman today appeared before the election commission, resulting in the suspension of his arrest warrants. A four-member bench, headed by Sindh member Nisar Ahmed Durrani, and including Shah Muhammad Jatoi, Babar Hassan Bharwana and Ikramullah Khan has decided to frame charges against the PTI chairman in the next hearing on August 2.

Last year, the commission had initiated contempt proceedings against Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry and Asad Umar, the former PTI senior vice president and party secretary general, for repeatedly making statements against the ECP and its chief election commissioner.