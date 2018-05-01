Imran in habit of criticising uplift projects: Zaeem

Staff Reporter

Imran in habit of criticising uplift projects: minister Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Zaeem Hussain Qadri has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan is in habit of criticising development projects and fooling people.

He said this while addressing a press conference, along with the Punjab government spokesman Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, here on Monday.

He said Imran Khan talked about PTI’s 11-point agenda during his Lahore public meeting, while the Punjab government had already worked a lot on these 11 points.

The minister said that the PTI chief criticised the infrastructure developed in Lahore which, he added, was making lives of people easy.

Zaeem Qadri said that Imran Khan had done nothing except for creating chaos in the country and added that people of Punjab had rejected the PTI’s manifesto propagation campaign.

The provincial minister said that good infrastructure plays a vital role in development and prosperity of any country.

He said that after losing the 2013 general election, if Imran Khan would have followed the PML-N manifesto in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP), he would not have to face embarrassment.

He said that it would have been much better had the amount spent on Sunday’s public meeting utilised for patients’ treatment in hospital.

The Punjab government spokesman said: “Imran Khan talks about uniform education system. But what efforts the PTI had made in this regard during the last five years?”

He said that five to six medical teaching hospitals had been established in Punjab besides setting up a state-of-the-art Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore during the PML-N tenure.

He said that in 2018 general election, people would give vote to candidates on the basis of performance of their parties and they could see the work carried out by Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and that of KP Chief Minister Pervaiz Khattak.

He said in Sunday’s public meeting, Imran Khan talked about bringing changes in various sectors like health, education, agriculture, etc., but unfortunately he could not improve any of these sectors in KP.