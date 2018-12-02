Imran hits back at those mocking chicken plan

Observer Report

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday responded to criticism of his proposal to eradicate poverty from the country with the help of poultry.

Addressing a ceremony to mark his government’s 100 days in office, PM Imran on Thursday said the government will give eggs and chickens to rural women so they can start their own poultry business. “The project has been tested and the government will provide injections to them for raising the chickens faster. This way they will have nutrient food for eating and more chickens and eggs to sell,” he had said.

PM Imran’s “chicken plan” met much criticism on Twitter.

In response to the criticism, the premier took to Twitter to share an article regarding Gates’ chicken plan and wrote, “For the colonised minds when desis talk about chickens combating poverty they get mocked, but when ‘walaitis’ talk about desi chicken and poverty it’s brilliance!”

Earlier Saturday, the PTI also tweeted in support of the premier’s plan and said, “Microsoft founder @BillGates launched a campaign to help extremely poor families in Africa by giving them chickens. However, when PM Imran Khan talks about it, it becomes an issue.” “Propagandists really can’t rise above their hate!” it added.

