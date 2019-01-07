Imran, his team united to eliminate corruption: Suri

Deputy Speaker of ational Assembly Qasim Khan Suri Monday said, Prime Minister Imran Khan and his team were united to eliminate corruption from the country.

Talking to the media during his visit to the mausoleum of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal, he said the government was determined to steer the country out of financial crisis.

He said the nation had been needed of a leader like Imran Khan who was brave enough to deal with crises, adding that there was great impact of Allama Iqbal on the thoughts of the prime minister.

He said that whenever the prime minister talked about making Pakistan a welfare state, he cited the dream of Iqbal.

“We have to follow the thinking of Allama Iqbal, if we want prosperity of the nation, “ he added.

Qasim Suri said that whoever did crime, would have to face punishment, adding that many of the current cases of corruption had been filed during the previous era.

“Courts are free and no one is above the law, whether he is from government side or from opposition side,” he added. He said that several big names of politics were replaced by the young politicians.

Earlier, the deputy speaker prayed for the great poet and prosperity of the country.—APP

