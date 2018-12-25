Imran has no role in Nawaz’s conviction: Rashid

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Monday said that former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was given chance to present his money trail but he failed.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore on Monday, the minister while launching a tirade against the PML-N supremo said that these people are economic murderers and traitors, adding that they are responsible for the current situation of the country. He further said that he believe that the process of accountability would accelerate. Sheikh Rashid went on to say that former Punjab CM and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif has been made chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), adding that it would disappoint those who want issues to be resolved.

He said: “The timing of Nawaz Sharif is always wrong as he always rejected cases against him, adding that no one ever told him this was going to happen. He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has no role in today’s verdict of the accountability court against Nawaz Sharif.

