Imran has no control over his party members: Wahab

Staff Reporter

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh for Information, Law and Anticorruption Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a statement on Wednesday slammed PTI senators who traveled to Britain in business class and adding that it was contrary to claims of promoting austerity in the country. He said: ‘ Prime Minister Imran Khan likes to travel in helicopter while his party senators are traveling in business class.

He said that governor and Chief Minister belonging to PTI has craze of traveling in protocol of large motorcades. The advisor said ‘ prime minister must tell his party senators about real austerity measures and added that reprimand of senators by the Imran Khan was proof that he (Imran Khan) has no control over his party members. The advisor said that PTI was lacking leadership.

He said that royal modus oprandi of present government showed that they were like princes of Mughal empire instead of servant of people in ‘Naya Pakistan’. He said that Shaikh Rashid traveled to Faisalabad in royal caravan of seventeen vehicles that was against what he propagated . ‘ This is clearly hypocrisy, “ the advisor added. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party never compromise on principles in its long political journey.

