Imran has made secret pact with Zardari: Talal

ISLAMABAD : Minister of State for Interior Affairs Talal Chaudhry claimed on Monday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairperson Imran Khan has made a secret pact with Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari.

While speaking outside the Supreme Court, he said that Imran and Zardari are not two but one. “They showed it in the Senate elections. Imran will cast vote for the ‘arrow’ [PPP’s electoral symbol] in future too. One is the candidate for president, while other for prime minister.”

However, he said that the upcoming general elections will be held in polling stations. “This [election] won’t be held in drawing rooms.”

Tallal went ahead to criticise Imran’s 11-point agenda unveiled on Sunday and said that there is nothing new in it. “Universities in Punjab are selling fake degrees,” he alleged, adding that the country cannot be punished over Imran’s failure.

“Imran is a failed product of secret agencies. A lot of investment was made and endeavours made but Imran has remained a ‘zero’. Imran will never be a hero,” he said.

