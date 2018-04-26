Imran habitual of taking orders from top: Nawaz

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif alleged on Wednesday that his arch-rival, Imran Khan was habitual of taking orders from the top brass, referring to the conduct of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the recent Senate elections.

Talking to newsmen outside the accountability court in Islamabad, the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz ”Quaid for life’ expressed that Khan bought such change that he acted on the directives and put a stamp on ‘Teer’, referring to PTI’s support for Pakistan Peoples Party’s candidate in the recently concluded Senate elections.

“The nation clearly knows what is the meaning of ‘order from the top’,” opined Nawaz Sharif and asked PTI chairman to tell who was claiming the ‘wickets’.

Regarding the corruption cases filed by the National Accountability Bureau, Nawaz Sharif reiterated that allegations of corruption worth billions were levelled against him but nothing had been proven so far.

Referring to the upscale Avenfield apartments, the politician said whatever Sharif family owned was bought from personal money and not from the national exchequer.

Let it be known that the Ameer of Jammat-e-Islami, Sirajul Haq had alleged that the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak had urged them to support PTI in the Senate elections.

Siraj expressed that Khattak was even unaware of the name of the candidate for Senate chairman, however, he claimed that the orders were ‘from the top’.

On the other hand, Pervez Khattak explained that by ‘from the top’, he meant Bani Gala, the residence of PTI supremo Imran Khan.