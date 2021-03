Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday congratulated Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and newly-elected Deputy Chairman Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning the coveted offices of the Upper House of the Parliament.

“I am happy Balochistan & former FATA got these two slots in line with my policy of mainstreaming those parts of Pak that have been marginalised or left behind in the past,” PM Imran said in a tweet.