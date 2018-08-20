Imran greeted on becoming Pakistan Prime Minister

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders have greeted the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, Imran Khan, on becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan.

The JKDFP spokesman in a statement in Srinagar said that people of Pakistan had great expectations from Imran Khan and hoped that Khan would work for development and prosperity of the people of Pakistan.

He expressed the hope that Pakistan would advocate resolution of Kashmir dispute more forcefully at international level under the leadership of Imran Khan. He also said that people of Kashmir are expecting a more vibrant diplomatic campaign in favour of Kashmiri people who are fighting for their right to self-determination.

Shabbir Ahmed Dar in his statement in Srinagar felicitated Imran Khan and said that the leadership qualities of Imran Khan which he had exhibited for last four decades were testimony to the fact that the people of Pakistan had chosen the best among the best.

He said Kashmiris who have been facing the worst kind of state terrorism are expecting that the prime minister will give decisive push to the initiatives aimed at resolving the Kashmir dispute according to the will of Kashmiri people and in light of UN resolutions. Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar hoped that Pakistan would continue its support to the people of Kashmir and would highlight the Kashmir dispute at every forum. He said that he would also take solid steps for solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute according to the aspirations of Kashmiri people.—KMS

