Imran granted bail in ‘Azadi March’ cases

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was granted bail in 10 vandalism cases on Friday linked to the party’s ‘Azadi March’ by an Islamabad district and sessions court.

The court heard the former premier’s bail plea in 15 cases of vandalism. PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Dr Babar Awan also appeared before the court.

The sessions court judge granted interim bail to Imran till July 6 and ordered him to submit a bond of Rs 5,000 in each case. The judge summoned police for the next hearing and asked the officials to bring the records.

Imran obtained interim bail in cases registered in Aabpara Police Station, I-9, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu Police Station, Sihala Police Station, Koral Police Station and Lohi Bhair and others. A total of 15 cases were registered against him in 11 police stations.