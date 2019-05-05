Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani agreed to realise the true economic potential of the two countries for assured socio-economic development, alleviation of poverty, and welfare of the two peoples.

They also agreed to make efforts for availing the geographic locations of Afghanistan and Pakistan to enhance regional connectivity during a telephonic conversation on Sunday, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

The two leaders exchanged views on matters relating to peace, security and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region, it added.

Prime Minister Imran stated that the spirit of brotherhood defined Pakistan’s approach towards Afghanistan. The prolonged Afghan conflict had damaged Afghanistan and adversely affected Pakistan over the past many decades. For the sake of the two peoples, the aim of the leadership should be to help build peace, promote economic progress, and advance connectivity for regional prosperity, he maintained.

The premier underlined that Pakistan will spare no effort to advance the common objectives of building peace in Afghanistan and having a fruitful bilateral relationship between the two brotherly countries.

He once again extended an invitation to President Ghani to visit Pakistan for a comprehensive exchange of views on all issues of mutual interest.