A sessions court in Islamabad on Thursday accepted PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s plea for personal exemption from the Toshakhana case hearing, ordering his appearance before the court today (Friday).

The court granted an exemption to Imran after his counsel Gohar Ali Khan told Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar that his client was due to appear before the Lahore High Court and requested the court to fix any date for hearing after July 10.

Despite the request for extended exemption, the court granted PTI chief Imran Khan a day-long exemption while instructing his counsel to ensure the former prime minister’s presence in court the following day.