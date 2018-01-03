Imran gets bail from ATC court

Islamabad

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday approved Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan’s bail application in four cases pertaining to torture on SSP and attack on Parilament and PTV Headquarters registered against him after the PTI’s 2014 rally.

The decision was reserved by ATC judge Sharukh Arjumand after Imran’s legal counsel Babar Awan and prosecutor Shafaqat Chaudhry presented their arguments.

The cases pertaining to torture on SSP and attack on Parilament and PTV Headquarters were filed against Imran Khan after PTI’s 2014 sit-in in the federal capital.

In his arguments, Imran Khan’s lawyer Babar Awan had informed court that 11 witnesses had recorded their statements in SSP torture case, and not even one was against his client.

Awan said the PTI chairman was not present at the incident spot when SSP Asmatullah Junejo was tortured.

The prosecutor requested the court to reject Imran Khan’s bail plea, and maintained that he provoked party workers to attack the police.

Talking to media outside the court, Imran Khan said “The decision proves that I am sadiq (truthful) and ameen (righteous), not a terrorist.”

“I am the ladla of judiciary because I abide by the law,” Khan said, adding that the cases against him were used by his opponents for political gains.

“How anti-terror law can be used against political protests?” he asked.

PTI Chairman said US President Donald Trump lacks wisdom after the latter once again levelled allegations on Pakistan.

Imran Khan said Donald Trump is unaware of the historical facts about Afghan war and the destruction that it caused in Pakistan.

PTI chief maintained that enemies of Pakistan provoked Trump to give such statement and reiterated that it was not Pakistan’s war that cost us 70,000 lives and heavy economic losses.

He said America is disrespecting Pakistan after all these sacrifices and such things happen when a state fight someone else’s war for money.

Imran also said that this is the reason why he discouraged leaders from fighting someone else’s war.

“Today, the time has shown us that we will never become a part of someone else’s war no matter how much money is offered.” The facts are out in the open now, he said.

He remarked that when he stopped leaders from participating in the war he was labelled a ‘rightist’ and ‘Taliban Khan’. “I kept on saying that this is not our war.” However, now it is clear the amount of damage Pakistan has sustained in the war, he added.

Imran also lashed out at his political opponent Nawaz Sharif, and said: “Nawaz keeps saying that he was disqualified on the basis of Iqama. His FZE company was non-operational, it was being used to send Pakistan’s money abroad. This was just another way of laundering money.”

“The company did not have any other function except for laundering money.”

On the must-speculated visit of Sharif brothers to Saudi Arabia, Imran remarked that the “two brothers should be ashamed of themselves. They have approached another country to hide their theft.” They are approaching external forces just to save themselves, Imran alleged.

However, both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif should know that the nation will not accept any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance), he asserted. “The nation didn’t understand repercussions of the first NRO but now it won’t accept it at any cost.”

Reiterating his demand for snap elections, Imran said that early elections are the need of the hour. The government has done nothing except for protecting criminals. “In such a situation, it better to hold early elections as no work is being done.” He added, “PTI is ready for snap elections.”—INP