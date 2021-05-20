Imran gave permission for extension in Ring Road: Shahbaz

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said on Thursday that there was no extension in the original plan for the Rawalpindi Ring Road project and that Prime Minister Imran Khan had himself given the permission for it.

His remarks come after the premier ordered an inquiry into the changes in the alignment of the RRR project, which not only increased the cost of the project by Rs25 billion but also allegedly benefited some private housing societies.

Speaking to the media in Charsadda while on a visit to pay respect over the passing of Begum Naseem Wali, the PML-N president said that the prime minister had earlier defended the decision on television as not impacting the environment and instead increasing connectivity.

“The point is, when (Prime Minister) Imran Khan himself gave permission so when noise was raised [against it] then [he] started taking U-turn and the characters [involved in the scandal] came in front.”