Imran founder of chaos politics: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad ShahbazSharif has said that people of Pakistan do not want anarchy and chaos but they instead require development and prosperity and added that at a time when the country is progressing rapidly, the real objectives of political conjurers are not hidden to anybody.

He was talking to members of National Assembly belonging to various districts of the province who separately called on him, here today.

Shahbazsaid that the confrontationists have attacked the public development and their dream of acquiring power through negative means will never be fulfilled. If putting the country back to the road to development is their crime then they are ready to face any kind of punishment. Similarly, if saving of billions of rupees in projects is our fault then we are ready to face the music. If completion of energy projects in record period of time is our sin then we are ready to face the consequences, he said.

Shahbazsaid, “We will not go back to the mission of public service despite hue and cry of the opponents and every promise made to the public will be fulfilled.”

He said that the elements leveling baseless allegations at patriotic and honest leadership should not degrade the sanctity of the vote of the people. It is pity that those who have written stories of corruption are crying for accountability. No conspiracy to befool the people through falsehood will be succeeded. He said that selfless service to the people is our mission and it will be completed at every cost. The designs of the elements trying to obstruct the development of conscious people of Pakistan will never be succeeded and the people will hold the elements obstructing the journey of progress accountable, he added.

According to him, the jugglers doing jugglery at the expense of development and wellbeing of the people should pity on the nation. The elements showing worst performance in their province are doing politics of deceit and baseless allegations and lie has to face shame at every step, but the truth succeeded at every occasion.

He said, “Niazi Sahib is the founder of politics of chaos, deceit and hypocrisy in the country and his total politics is based on accusations and lies. Denial of statements and retreat from avowals is the characteristic of this politician who is an expert of mendacity. The torchbearers of negative politics have been defeated at every occasion after the general elections of 2013 and sick mentality of these defeated elements has been exposed to the nation.”

He said the whole politics of the elements leveling baseless allegations on sincere and public service oriented leadership is based on dishonesty. These elements are bent upon derailing the development process for the sake of power. However, the conspirators trying to deprive Pakistan of its economic development will never succeed. New records of public service have been set under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the PML-N government has set new trend of completing development projects in record period of time with transparency and high-quality.

The MNAs who called on the Chief Minister included Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Muhammad Asghar.