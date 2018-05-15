Imran for putting Nawaz on ECL

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Tuesday presented four points regarding former premier Nawaz Sharif’s statement regarding Mumbai attacks.

Imran said Nawaz should be put on the Exit Control List (ECL) as he might try to make a deal to escape the country.

The PTI chief then demanded that Nawaz violated his oath as the prime minister, and should be proceeded against under Article 6 of the Constitution.

“He hurt the national interests of Pakistan,” Imran said.

Imran further said investigation should be carried out in Nawaz’s sons’ businesses in India.

“Shahbaz Sharif and Shahid Khaqan should resign,” was the fourth demand of Imran.

The PTI chief before putting his demands said Nawaz’s statements helped India considerably. “Is PML-N a political party? A party is formed on an ideological basis.

Parties remove leaders when they prove to be a burden for them,” Imran said, giving examples of international leaders. The PTI chief went on to ask whether the prime minister will do anything regarding the issue.

“I know you people won’t because you are not a political party but a syndicate of corruption,” he said.—INP