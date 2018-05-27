Imran fighting to change 70-year old system: Khattak

Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Peshawar

The Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak said Provincial government was committed to address the issues of common people. Addressing a public gathering on inauguration of Abbottabad by-pass road at Havelian in district Abbottabad Saturday the CM said the project was a much needed demand of people of the region due traffic jams on Karakoram Highway.

The project will be completed in nine months at an estimated cost of over one billion. The by-pass road after its completion will also play a pivotal role in promotion of tourism activities in the entire region. Chief Minister while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Havelian to Dhamtoor bypass worth Rs 1470 million at Havelian said that Imran Khan was fighting to change the 70 years old system and I am sure we would be succeeded to end the prejudice.

He said Havelian Dhamtor bypass which would be constructed within record nine months by Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and will fulfill a long-awaited demand of the people of Abbottabad and Galyaat.

Earlier, addressing oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected body of Haripur Bar Club, the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak Saturday said that PTI-led provincial government passed more than 200 new laws for the protection of peoples’ rights and their welfare including Right to Information Act and Right to Services Act, those are also providing relief to the masses.

CM Khyber Pakhtunkhwa maintained that when we took the charge of the government we had decided to bring reforms in police, health, education and other departments. We ended political intervention in the police department and through passing new police act now its performance is far better than previous, adding Pervez Khattak said. He said that nothing was more important than health and education and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had prioritized the education and health sectors.

Earlier, he also took the oath from the newly elected body of the HBC including President Assad Ullah Malik president, Mian Iqbal vice president, Shahid Mahmood general secretary, Rasheeda Yousuf Joint secretary, and Waqas Ahmed Library Secretary.