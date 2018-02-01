Imran fiddled while KP burned, says Saad

Observer Report

Lahore

In an apparent reference to a well-known expression ‘Nero fiddled while Rome burned’, Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said on Wednesday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan was busy fiddling while Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had burned. The PTI, ruling party in K-P, had never admitted its own shortcomings and incompetence, said the Pakistan Muslim League-N stalwart, urging the former to confess its failure after listening to criticism by the apex court.

Lashing out at Imran, Rafique said the only link the former had with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was to put the resources of the provincial government to his own use. “The K-P is burning while Imran Khan is fiddling,” he wrote on Twitter. Criticising the PTI-led government in the province, the PML-N leader said failing to bring culprits behind murders of Mashal Khan, Asma of Mardan and Aasma of Kohat to book was a testimony to the provincial government’s incompetence.

Questioning the PTI’s silence over remarks made by the Supreme Court judges on performance of the KP police, Rafique urged the political rivals to come forward and admit the mistakes they had made in the ongoing investigations of the aforementioned cases. The top court on Tuesday had observed that the KP police have completely failed to deliver in the case of abduction, rape and murder of a minor girl, Asma in Mardan.

The three-judge SC bench, headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, made this observation while hearing a suo motu case related to the killing of the four-year-old girl, whose body was found in a sugarcane field in Mardan on January 14. Rafique went on to say that the PTI government had failed to establish a single teaching hospital during its four-and-a-half-year long tenure in KP.

“They utilise the expertise of Punjab forensic laboratory and hurl abuses at Punjab at the same time,” the PML-N leader remarked, questioning efforts of the incumbent PTI and former Awami National Party governments in KP in failing to produce a single medical institute like the Punjab Institute of Cardiology. Rafique said the Lahore Children Hospital was bearing the burden of the whole country and questioned the lack of such hospitals in KP and Sindh provinces. “Hospitals in Lahore and Multan among others have modern burn units… is there any modern burn unit in any KP hospital?… answer me PTI,” he said. “Instead of answering my questions, those hurling baseless allegations and attributing our efforts to others are hopeless mental patients,” he added.