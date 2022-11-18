Imran fears another attempt on his life

Pledges to continue long march

Amraiz Khan Lahore

Former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday expressed doubt about another attempt on his life as the government is frightened of his popularity.

He expressed these views during an interview with an international TV channel. He said that despite life threats his long march will continue as he will not step back to do so. He said the opponents have a way to remove him to ease themself.

In another meeting with senior journalists at his residence in Zaman Park he was of the view that there is panic and confusion in government circles over the appointment of the Army Chief, whereas they follow the wait-and-watch policy re garding this matter.

He said that a Joint Investigation Team has formally started the investigation into the assassination attempt on him in Wazirabad.

He claimed that two shooters had tried to assassinate him in Wazirabad including the sniper who shot him in the leg.

“I am 100% sure that a sniper was hired to assassinate me in Wazirabad,” Imran Khan claimed, adding that Pervaiz Elahi was not responsible for FIR registration issue in the attack case. He went on to say only early elections could avert the country’s looming “economic collapse”. In an interview with France 24, Khan said that he was convinced that the recent attack on him was an assassination plot hatched by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. He claimed that the suspect arrested was merely a decoy and that there was another gunman at the rally.