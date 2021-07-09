Imran, Fawad pay tribute to Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday paid tribute to late Fatima Jinnah, the sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, calling her a “woman of strength and iron will’.

‘Remembering Madr-e-Millat Fatima Jinnah: A woman of strength & iron will, she was a source of strength for her brother Quaid-e-Azam, till he breathed his last,” the prime minister said on Twitter as the nation observed her 54th death anniversary Friday.

He said late Fatima Jinnah had valiantly fought for Jinnah’s vision of Pakistan even when she was old and at a time when dictatorship had taken over.

Fatima Jinnah had passed away on July 9, 1967 in Karachi.In a tweet Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said, it was a great honor for his family that his paternal uncle Chaudhry Altaf was one of the key leaders of her caravan in West Pakistan in the 1964 elections.

Today, 54 years after her tragic death, the iron lady is still remembered for her passionate support for civil rights and devoted struggle towards the Pakistan Movement, Electronic channels reported.

Mohammad Ali Jinnah was deeply affected after his wife’s death in 1929, so Fatima Jinnah worked side by side with Mohammad Ali Jinnah and gathered the women of sub-continent on one platform which made the struggle for achieving a separate state of Muslims easier.

She was the closest to Muhammad Ali Jinnah who became her guardian upon the death of their father in 1901. She played an important role in the Pakistan Movement, supporting the two-nation theory and strongly opposing the British Raj.