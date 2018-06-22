Imran fails to award tickets to youngsters: Saad

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique has criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan over what he called unfair allotment of party tickets’ and taking U-turn on important issues.

While addressing a gathering in Lahore as a part of election campaign, Saad said Imran is not the leader of youth. He (Imran) should tell public the number of youngsters who have been awarded with party tickets, he added. Under the leadership of Imran Khan, tickets are for people like Firdous Ashiq Awan and Nazar Gondal and just votes are for youth, he added.

Saad claimed that the PML-N government worked for the betterment of people. ‘We promised for overcoming load shedding, terrorism and development work in 2013, now there is peace in the country including Karachi, load shedding has been reduced as over 10,000 MW of electricity was produced while huge developmental work was initiated,’ he said.

He said the PML-N is approaching the people in 2018 elections on the basis of its performance and we are optimistic that the PML-N will win the election. ‘We will not opt the ‘revenge policy’ and carry forward the agenda of development and the country’s progress,’ he said. Saad said today Imran is reaping what he had sown.