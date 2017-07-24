Imran fails to provide money trail for purchasing property

Islamabad

Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CAAD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on Sunday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan had failed to provide money trail for purchasing property. ‘ Imran Khan should stop misleading the nation and shouting on others, and present his own money trail before the Supreme Court,’ Dr Tariq Fazal said while addressing a press conference here along with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Daniyal Aziz. He said the money trail, which Imran Khan had submitted to the Supreme Court, was not authentic as there was no mention of any proper source of his income in the documents.

He had also not provided complete details to the Supreme Court about his offshore company Niazi Services Limited, Dr Tariq added. He said Imran could not escape accountability for irregularities in his personal property documents. His assets were beyond his means. The minister said one of Imran’s lawyers had admitted tax evasion in the case of Niazi Service while the another one conceded about his getting party funding from abroad.

Imran Khan in his tweets had thanked the Indian nationals and the Jewish lobby for funding to his party, he added. He said that those talking of moral obligation must keep in mind that Imran Khan had no moral courage to present himself before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and anti-terrorist court for submitting replies to their queries. Imran Khan, he said, had totally failed to prove actual source of his income. He questioned as to how Imran Khan was morally justified to level allegations against the government while avoiding to present himself before the courts.

Meanwhile, Daniyal Aziz said the people could not be misled any more as they were aware of the ones, who believed in accountability, and the others, who had been escaping from the courts of law. He said despite constitutional immunity, Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had taken a historical step by presenting three generations of his family for accountability. He said Imran Khan had been continuously raising hue and cry, and levelling allegations against the prime minister, but he could not present a single proof against him.

He said neither in the joint investigation team’s report nor during the hearing of the Panama Papers case by the Supreme Court, a single allegation of corruption or misuse of authority was proved against the prime minister. Imran Khan, who, he alleged, was in the habit of shouting and abusing others, had distorted facts about his own earning sources. He advised Imran Khan to stop doing politics of allegations and using abusive language against respectable politicians. He said Imran Khan was in fact afraid of the PML-N’s growing popularity. The government led by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had made considerable progress in all the fields and Imran Khan could not stop it by telling lies. He expressed the confidence that Nawaz Sharif would emerge unscathed from the Panama Papers case.

Dr Tariq Fazal strongly condemned the incident of misbehavior with journalists at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and assured that an inquiry would be conducted against those involved in it. Minister for Interior Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had already taken notice of the incident and sought a report from FIA high-ups. He said the present government believed in freedom of expression and considered any attack on media as an attack on itself.