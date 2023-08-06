Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday said that PTI chairman was facing consequences for his misdeeds and malice.

The Interior Minister said that district and sessions judge had given him full opportunity for 7 months to come in court and present proof of his innocence but the former prime minister failed to comply with the court orders.

He said that PTI chief remained away from appearing before the court, hence, the court completed legal requirements of the case and announced its verdict. The court decision was made under a systematic manner, he added. He further said that PTI chairman should file an appeal against the court decision as a forum of the High Court and Supreme Court was open for him. If he proved himself innocent, he would be released, he added.

Responding to a question, the minister said that elections would be held in time and the Election Commission of Pakistan would arrange general elections after rectifying apprehensions in the census.