Imran expresses solidarity with Xi over virus outbreak Chinese President assures PM, Beijing treating Pakistani students as their own

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, reiterated that the government of Pakistan firmly stands behind China in its efforts to eliminate the coronavirus, said a press release issued by the prime minister’s office.

He also expressed Pakis-tan’s “unequivocal solidarity with the Chinese leadership and people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak”, the statement added. Conveying his condolences over the lives lost due to the outbreak, the prime minister praised the efforts taken by China for containing and controlling the spread of the virus, adding that the timely, effective and far-reaching measures taken by China were being acknowledged globally, the statement said.

It added that Imran, once again, emphasised on Pakistan’s offer to send a field hospital, along with a team of doctors, to China.

“Underscoring Pakis-tan’s full trust in the measures being taken by the Chinese authorities, Imran expressed complete confidence that the Chinese nation, under the leadership of Xi Jinping, will emerge stronger and victorious in the aftermath of Covid-19,” it read.

Imran also lauded China’s resolve and the special measures the country took to look after Pakistani nationals. He also expressed his confidence in the Chinese leadership who will “continue to take the best possible measures for the welfare of our nationals and students in China”.

Meanwhile, the Chinese president assured the prime minister that the country was taking swift, effective, and timely measures to battle the outbreak, adding that they will win the war against the virus, the statement said. He assured that Pakistani students in China were being treated as their own and authorities will spare no effort in ensuring their safety, health and well being.