Imran executing anti-state agenda in country: Ghani

Sindh Labour and Human Resources Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said that the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan, has been implementing his anti-state agenda in the country. The Sindh Labour Minister stated this on Friday while talking to media person at the Expo Centre.Ghani told media persons that the courts should give judgments as per the law. He said that granting bail on an immediate basis to the persons accused of being involved in the May 9 violent incidents would encourage the terrorists. He said that video evidence was available against the accused persons. Videos implicating the nephew of Imran Khan and PTI leader Yasmin Rashid are also available, he said. Answering a question, the Sindh Labour Minister said that all the supporters of the PTI were not terrorists.

“We should give passage to the people who opt to leave Imran Khan,” he said.Responding to another query about the possibility that people leaving PTI would join PPP, he said that no one from the Karachi chapter of the PTI had so far contacted them for the purpose but the People’s Party would welcome if anybody decided to join it.

To a question, he said being a political activist it was his viewpoint that it was not a good sign that politicians were tried in the military courts. But such trials could take place if rules have a provision about those involved in attacks on the military installations. “Action should be taken against whom evidence is available about their involvement in criminal activities but an entire political party couldn’t be disbanded,” he said.

About the formation of local governments in the province, the Sindh Labour Minister said that so far the Election Commission of Pakistan hadn’t announced the schedule for election for mayor in Karachi.

“We have demanded that the Election Commission should announce the schedule in the shortest possible time as for the purpose protest demonstrations are also being held in every district,” he said.The Sindh Labour Minister clarified that no name had been finalised as the candidate of the PPP for Karachi’s mayoral post as four to five names were under consideration in this regard.