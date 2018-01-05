Imran for end to cooperation with US

Islamabad

Calling for ending cooperation with US in its war against terrorism, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday said Pakistan has viable options of creating a cooperative framework with China, Russia and Iran to seek peace in Afghanistan.

In a statement, Khan said Pakistan does not seek a conflict with the US but it could not continue being the scapegoat for US failures in Afghanistan.

“The people of Pakistan expect their government and state to defend the nation’s sovereignty and integrity,” the PTI chief said.

He hit back at US President Donald Trump for accusing and giving threats to Pakistan. “Trump’s accusations were not just unwarranted threats but deliberate attempts to humiliate and insult the Pakistani nation and state,” he added.

Opposing Pakistan’s support to US in war against terrorism, Khan pointed out that Pakistan suffered major losses owing to the US-led war. “The war also bred more violence and terror in Pakistan,” the statement underlined. “Pakistan should fight terrorism for its own sake and in a holistic manner,” he added.

Khan further said the country inflicted losses over $100 billion to the economy, besides 70,000 lives.

He stressed FATA merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as he said, each passing day has been increasing FATA’s vulnerability as its merger is being delayed.—INP