Imran directs interior ministry to expedite tabling anti-torture bill in NA

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the Ministry of Interior to expedite tabling an anti-torture bill in the National Assembly.

Taking to the popular microblogging site Twitter, he said: “Torture is unacceptable in a civilised democratic society & goes against the spirit of Islam, our constitution & our international legal commitments.”

Earlier, the prime minister directed the relevant authorities to make arrangements for the early release of female prisoners both under-trial and convicted in light of the Supreme Court’s orders.