Imran for direct Senate polls to discourage horse-trading

Concerned over purchasing of votes

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

Expressing grave concern over what he termed use of colossal amount of money and horse trading in the upcoming Senate elections, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Supremo Imran Khan Thursday called for earnest need to change the process for the election of the upper house suggesting the senators be elected directly by the masses.

“Those who spend huge amount to be elected as Senators will only do corruption, While Senators are elected directly by the vote of masses in United states, same process can be followed hers in order to avert the risk of horse trading,” Chairman PTI observed while talking to media after the parliamentary party’s meeting in Chief Minister House Peshawar.

Imran who claimed he himself was offered money and bribe elaborated that Senators are brought on the basis of money and they commit corruption adding this trend and horse trading has to be stopped in any case. The PTI Chairman expressed the optimism that his party will emerge victorious in 2018 Senate elections and hold them through direct voting in the future.

The PTI chief regretted that the parties with merely 2, 4 candidates also take part in Senate polls but that no one tried to fix the system. He said PTI had suggested to hold Senate elections directly, but it was turned down adding those having interests would have opposed direct elections for the Senate. It may be mentioned that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has allotted senate tickets to Azam Sawati, Fida Hussain, Faisal Javed, Mehrtaj Roghani, Khayal Zaman and Ayub Afridi who will contest the Senate elections on KP seats while Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar will contest the Senate election from Punjab. Azam Swati the incumbent senator from PTI will be retiring in March 2018.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak is also reported to have informed the party chief that no consensus could be reached between the government and opposition for appointing Senators from the province.

Imran Khan castigated the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz for plundering the national wealth and only ruining the national institutions for personal gains saying the party has replaced corrupt head, who has been rendered disqualified by the supreme court, with another corrupt personality. “Chief Minister of Punjab Shahbaz Sharif has been involved in corruption worth Rs.9,000 billion during the past nine years and he has been elected to head the party.” Imran lamented.

On the contrary, Imran said, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government improved education and health systems in the province. “Health cards were issued for the underprivileged people,” while revolutionary reforms have been made in the education sector, the PTI chief said.