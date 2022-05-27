Imran denies any deal for premature ending of Dharna

Says will chalk out further line of action

Tariq Saeed Peshawar

Declaring that he would return with full preparation and force to Islamabad if a date for fresh elections was not announced before the end of his six days ultimatum expiring on May 31, former Prime Minister and PTI supremo Imran Khan Friday brushed aside all the rumours of striking any deal with the establishment for premature ending of Dharna in the federal capital.

“I know the people and PTI activists are somewhat disappointed over calling off the sit-in but I had to take the decision after I realized where the situation is being dragged; I could have staged a sit-in in Islamabad if I had no stakes in the country and had foreign assets,” Imran told media men in CM house Peshawar flanked by Chief Minister Mehmood Khan.

He also declared he would not hold talks with the current government until an election date was announced adding after getting an election date he may hold parleys with the government on other matters.

“The imported government would be forced to announce an election date in June,” Imran said. Imran informed that he had written a letter to the Chief Justice of Pakistan asking if they could exercise their constitutional right to protest. “It will be clear in six days if the Supreme Court safeguards our constitutional right or not,” he said.

He claimed that the people on his side were ready to fight back against the police on the night of the long march which prompted him to call off the march as it would have increased hatred against the police adding he wrapped up his plans to stage a sit-in to avoid a bloodbath. “No one should think that I was forced into making that decision that only was meant to avert damage to the country,” Khan maintained.

PTI Chief explained that his arrival in Islamabad was delayed by barricades and that the PTI was not prepared to deal with the police particularly after the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued an order, allowing PTI to hold a rally in Islamabad, as it was expecting barricades to be removed.

Imran also rejected allegations that his protest was aimed at spreading anarchy in the country. “There is propaganda circulating around that we are going to spread anarchy.

It was just a peaceful protest that turned into brutality because of a police attack.” He said. Condemning the clashes between the police and the PTI protesters, he said the federal government did not allow the PTI to hold peaceful protests.