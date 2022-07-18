Imran demands snap polls after Punjab win

Former premier asks CEC to resign

A day after securing a resounding victory in Punjab by-polls, former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Monday reiterated his demand of holding fresh elections in the country.

“There is only one way [to rid the country of political instability]… free and fair election. When they were removing me, I had announced general elections but courts overturned my decision. I still believe it was the right call,” he said while addressing the nation following his party’s landslide victory in Sunday’s by-elections. Calling Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja “dishonest”, Imran in the victory speech asked him to resign as, according to him, free and fair elections cannot take place in the country under his supervision.

“Under this ECP, free and fair election cannot take place. The country’s biggest party does not trust it. I ask CEC to resign. We have no confidence in you. You’re a biased person and connected with a party,” he alleged.

Reflecting on last night’s victory, Imran said, “One cannot become a nation without a philosophy. When this imported government was imposed upon us via foreign conspiracy, people started asking questions… but, now we’re on our way to become a nation”.

The elites of the country have put their money outside Pakistan. Have you ever heard someone doing that in Britain or France of any other country, he asked.

“We should all be proud of ourselves…. the way people especially youth and women came out to vote, this is Naya Pakistan.”

Commenting on his party’s last tenure at the Centre, he said during the last two years, we had the best growth rate. “All indicators were pointing at the right direction. Large scale manufacturing was on the rise despite Coronavirus pandemic. It decreased unemployment and generated wealth.

We had record growth in agriculture. The farmers made record profit. All records were broken in textile sectors. It was hard to find any labour free in Faisalabad. We had record remittances.