Imran demands Shahbaz, Sanaullah to step down after Model Town report

Islamabad

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Wednesday demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to step down in the wake of damning Model Town inquiry report. In a statement on his Twitter account, the PTI chief said: “After the Najafi Report revelations, CM Shahbaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah should immediately resign for killing Pakistani citizens.”

A day earlier, the provincial government declassified the report of a judicial inquiry carried out by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi of the Lahore High Court into the Model Town incident on the orders of a LHC larger bench.

The report, which was released after three years of the incident in which 14 supporters of Pakistan Awami Tehreek were killed, squares blame particularly on the provincial law minister and the Punjab police for the carnage.—INP