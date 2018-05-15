Imran demands PM Abbasi, CM Shehbaz’s resignations over Nawaz’s Mumbai statement

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan has asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif to resign for ‘defending’ Nawaz Sharif over his misleading statement on Mumbai attacks.

“Open the LNG case and you will find out why Shahid Khaqan loves Nawaz Sharif,” Imran Khan said while addressing a press conference Monday.

He said that Nawaz Sharif did not utter anything while he was prime minister since four years, and that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was a puppet prime minister. “Thats why I called Nawaz Sharif as Mir Jaffar. If he gets an NRO today, everything will be forgotten.”

The PTI chairman has also asked the authorities to place Nawaz Sharif’s name on Exit Control List (ECL) after lodging a case against him under Article 6 of the constitution.

“Nawaz Sharif is not loyal to the nation but to his money only,” Khan added. “They just want to save their stolen money and have no ideology at all.” He said why would the Sharif family care for Pakistan when there assets are abroad.

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s recent statement about the Mumbai attacks were celebrated in India, and aimed to hurt the sanctity of the armed forces of Pakistan

The PTI chief said that Indian and Israeli lobbies are active around the world against Pakistan, and India alleges that Pakistan is instigating the Kashmiris against them. He said that lobbies are active in the West spreading propaganda against Pakistan. This narrative has been strengthened after Narendra Modi became prime minister.

“Nawaz Sharif’s statement was rejoiced in India. It gave an impression against the army,” he said. “Nawaz Sharif’s statement has strongly benefited India.” He said Nawaz Sharif had no answers when he was questioned in the Panama Papers case, and instead was criticising the establishment, judiciary and other institutions.

He said that Dawnleaks scandal and the Khatam-e-Nabuwat amendments were part of the conspiracy during which Nawaz Sharif appealed to the international establishment to rescue him.

Imran Khan further said that Nawaz Sharif is giving the impression that the state can prevent militant organisations from infiltrating borders, which is exactly the narrative of India.

He said the PM Abbasi’s conscience was still not awakened, and it was shameful for him and Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to defend Nawaz Sharif. He said both Abbasi and Shahbaz Sharif should resign after their statements.

Imran Khan said there is no doubt that attempts are being made to weaken the army, and no one can defend a nation which cannot defend itself. “India is making full attempts to weaken Pakistan army”.

He said that entire nation is with the Pakistan army, and is praising peace efforts by the Rangers in Karachi. “India is conspiracy against Pakistan army. We know who else is behind the conspiracy?”

“The only organised institution left in the country is Army,” he said and added conspiracies were being hatched to weaken this institution.

“Nawaz Sharif started attacking judiciary and the military after Panama Papers,” Khan said.

Khan asked why Sharif had not said anything during the last five years when he was prime minister of the country, adding that he has been making drama for another National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) but said it won’t happen now.

Khan said the nation had changed and will take to the street if there are any conspiracies against it. He said that Nawaz Sharif was more concerned about his ill-gotten wealth and children, rather than the people.

He said that he had criticised the army when mistakes were made in the past, but it was necessary to understand the conditions today as there are global conspiracies against it.

“There is international conspiracy against Pakistan. See the situation in Muslim countries, none of them will come forward to rescue us.”

He questioned if the PML-N was a political party as it was devoid of a single ideology. “What Nawaz Sharif has said, can there be bigger traitor than him? Our army is fighting a war against terrorism from all sides.”

He urged that Pakistan was being placed on the grey list, and such controversial statements should not be made. “Pakistan is gripped by a corrupt mafia. They made interests, but no ideology.”

“Investigation should be carried out into business links of Hassan and Hussain Nawaz with Indian businessman Sajjan Jindal,” asks Imran.